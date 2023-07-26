New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 200,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.