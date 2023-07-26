New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 248,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

