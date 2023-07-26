New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 309,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,022. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

