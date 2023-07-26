New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,644 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Progyny by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Progyny by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 589,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 182,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %

PGNY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. 398,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,307 shares of company stock worth $16,986,513. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

