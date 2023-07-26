New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,391,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,901,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.72. 166,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

