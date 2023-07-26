New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Trading Up 1.4 %

VGR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.05. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.