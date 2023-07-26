New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after buying an additional 227,754 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 718,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.34. 233,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,053. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,473,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

