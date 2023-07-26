New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,696. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

