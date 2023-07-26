New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. 71,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.54. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $108.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

