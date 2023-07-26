New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $41,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,113,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,010,000 after acquiring an additional 395,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SkyWest by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

SKYW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. 349,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $42.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

