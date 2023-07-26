New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,047 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AGO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. 165,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.60 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. Research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

