New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,109 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4,693.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 233,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.05. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

