New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,184 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance
NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 606,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,743. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
NextGen Healthcare Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
