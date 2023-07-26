New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Trading Up 2.1 %

PRA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 174,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

