New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,365 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $772.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.67. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.