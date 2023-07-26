New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $263,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $2,346,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.8 %

IDCC traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 239,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,479. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $98.69.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

