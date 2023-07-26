New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,451 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

FN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 177,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,983. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

