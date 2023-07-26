New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,584 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

