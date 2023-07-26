New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 174,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

