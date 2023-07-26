New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 122,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 551.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in StoneX Group by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. 32,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

