New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRI traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $212.45. 93,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,844. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.19. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.77.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

