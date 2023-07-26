New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,563,968.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,626. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. 54,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

