New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 435 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HNI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 130,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.