New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AdvanSix by 77.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $115,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $115,724.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,741.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock valued at $341,460. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.9 %

ASIX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 106,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

