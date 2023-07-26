New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 525,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

