New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 788 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $6,320,783.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at $155,486,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,022 shares of company stock worth $15,530,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

DFIN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 72,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,735. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

