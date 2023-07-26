New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.