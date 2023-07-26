New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,989,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 10.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 640,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

