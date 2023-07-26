Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stake Boosted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,425,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

