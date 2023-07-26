NewtekOne (NEWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NEWT opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $439.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NewtekOne by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 368.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 562.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.