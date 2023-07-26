NextEra Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

