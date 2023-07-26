NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,328.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $245,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

