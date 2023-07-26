NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,846. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 623.9% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

