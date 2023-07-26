NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.11 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.