NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.11 EPS.
NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
