NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $714.00 million-$722.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.95 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 468,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 156.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,670,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.