NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $714.00 million-$722.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.95 million.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.
NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 468,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 156.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,670,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
