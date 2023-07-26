NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $714-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.88 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.