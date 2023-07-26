NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.11 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

NXGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,618. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

