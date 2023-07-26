NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.11 EPS.
NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %
NXGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,618. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
