NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.13. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 78,305 shares.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after buying an additional 141,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 416,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

