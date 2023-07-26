NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.13. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 78,305 shares traded.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 179,666 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 719.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

