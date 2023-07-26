NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.53

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 517783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $926.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 53.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after buying an additional 1,207,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,045 shares during the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

