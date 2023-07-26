Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm has a market cap of C$837,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

