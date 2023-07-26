NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NICE. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.38.

NICE Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.45. The company had a trading volume of 203,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

