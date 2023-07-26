Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 1,469 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. 13,903,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

