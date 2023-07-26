Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 16,000,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,318,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,773,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,359,000 after buying an additional 135,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

