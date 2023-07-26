Nokia Oyj to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nokia Oyj in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 21,164,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,346,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.