Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

