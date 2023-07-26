Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 1,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

