Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.73. 311,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,784. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.01.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$663.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2359706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northland Power Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.32.

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.