Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Paup bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,175 shares of company stock valued at $258,196 and have sold 352 shares valued at $3,777. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

