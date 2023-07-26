Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.
Northwest Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NWBI opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Paup bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,175 shares of company stock valued at $258,196 and have sold 352 shares valued at $3,777. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
