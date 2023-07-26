Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Paup bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,175 shares of company stock valued at $258,196 and have sold 352 shares valued at $3,777. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.